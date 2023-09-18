According to CoinDesk: In a rare technical misstep, the launch of Ethereum's Holesky testnet was postponed after developers detected a misconfiguration in its genesis files. The mishap occurred on the first anniversary of the significant "Merge" upgrade. While some validators managed to manually start the test network, Ethereum core developers decided to delay the relaunch for two weeks, allowing time to address the issue.

Holesky testnet, designed to improve Ethereum's scaling capabilities, was created to replace the blockchain's Goerli testnet, which will remain live until early 2024. Despite this setback, plans for Ethereum's upcoming hard fork, Dencun, featuring the proto-danksharding scaling feature, are unaffected. Ethereum's network continues to expand, with the blockchain implementing notable upgrades over the past year.

