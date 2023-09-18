According to CoinDesk: Research firm RxR has calculated that Ether (ETH), the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, is currently trading at a 27% discount to its fair value. RxR arrived at its conclusion by using a blended Metcalfe law-centric valuation model that factors in active user adoption of both the Ethereum layer 2 scaling networks and the Ethereum mainnet. The analysis suggests that ether should trade at a market value of $275 billion.

Traditional Metcalfe law models that only take the active user adoption of the Ethereum layer 1 into account may not be entirely accurate or misleading, according to RxR. Ether valuation is directly linked to Ethereum network usage, given that users can perform a wide range of functions on the blockchain, including transactions, staking, token storage, and interest-earning. RxR's Metcalfe law model updates to factor in network activity on Ethereum's scaling networks, which has seen triple-digit valuation growth of over $9 billion in just two years, and the Ethereum mainnet. This blended model is more reliable and apparently more indicative of Ether's true value than traditional Metcalfe law models.

Ether's market cap tends to track the blended ML model better than the traditional model. (Lewis Harland, RXR) (Lewis Harland, RXR)

As part of RxR's Metcalfe law model analysis, research analyst Lewis Harland explained that "Ethereum’s network valuation tracks the updated ML index better when the active user base of Ethereum’s scaling networks is factored into the model than when omitted." RxR's analysis reinforces belief in Ether's long-term value proposition, especially with scaling solutions fueling user adoption on its network.

