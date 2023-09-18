According to CoinDesk: A crypto whale has taken a bullish position on Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market volume, by purchasing nearly 92,600 ETH call option contracts worth $150 million on the Deribit exchange. According to options data tracking website Greeks.Live, the large flow was mainly concentrated in out-of-the-money (OTM) calls at strike levels well above Ether's current market price of $1,633, signifying optimism in the market.

The whale's purchase consisted of over 40,000 contracts for ETH December expiry calls at $2,200 and almost 50,000 contracts for October expiry calls at $2,000. This substantial bullish bet comes on the back of Ether's recent bounce from a six-month low of $1,532 to $1,634. Research firm RxR reports that Ether is currently trading at a 27% discount to its fair value, based on a Metcalf law model that incorporates active user adoption on both the mainnet and the layer 2 scaling solution.

