Cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx has successfully completed 50% of the wallet system reconstruction work in the wake of a security incident on the X platform, according to a recent update. The team is now formulating a strategy to resume withdrawal services, which they anticipate will be gradually restored over the next seven working days.

The main priority before enabling withdrawal services is to ensure 100% asset security. In the case of cryptocurrencies with lower circulation, the team is presently crafting compensation strategies. CoinEx has emphasized that user assets are completely secure and have not been impacted by the incident, reasserting its commitment to safeguarding user assets.