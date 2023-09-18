According to Decrypt: A number of celebrities, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and YouTube influencers Tom Nash and Kevin Paffrath, have settled lawsuits arising from their sponsorship deals with the now-defunct crypto-exchange FTX. The settlements' terms have not been disclosed.

Before FTX's collapse, Lawrence had signed a sponsorship agreement with FTX subsidiary Blockfolio, for which he received $205,555.35. Nash and Paffrath both promoted FTX in exchange for payments, but after the company's failure, they removed content endorsing it and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. They are among a growing list of celebrities who have faced legal challenges for their partnerships with FTX, which also includes Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Shaquille O'Neal, and Naomi Osaka.

