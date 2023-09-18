Binance participated in the International Symposium on Cyber Policing (ISCP) 2023, where the exchange shared its cybercrime fighting expertise. Invited by the Hong Kong Police Force, Nils Andersen-Röed, Binance's Deputy Head of Financial Crime Compliance, addressed emerging cybercrime trends and the company's global collaborations with crime fighters and investigators.

The symposium brought together over 100 representatives from more than 40 jurisdictions and focused on the growth of Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, as well as technologies used to counter cybercrime. Binance's ongoing commitment to user protection was highlighted in their panel discussion, along with their role in advising and training law enforcement agencies in combating financial and cybercrime threats in the digital asset space.



