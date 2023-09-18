The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,377 and $26,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,745, up by 0.76%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MULTI, OAX, and CVP, up by 17%, 15%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1634.28 (+0.16%)

  • BNB: $218.2 (+1.54%)

  • XRP: $0.4938 (-0.50%)

  • ADA: $0.2497 (+0.08%)

  • DOGE: $0.062 (-0.24%)

  • SOL: $19.16 (+1.00%)

  • TRX: $0.08415 (+0.79%)

  • DOT: $4.129 (-0.22%)

  • MATIC: $0.5249 (+0.36%)

  • LTC: $65.26 (+1.78%)

Top gainers on Binance: