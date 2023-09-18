The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,377 and $26,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,745, up by 0.76%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MULTI, OAX, and CVP, up by 17%, 15%, and 14%, respectively.

