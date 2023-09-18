The creation of the Binance logo goes back to the company's inception, when the team was striving to design a symbol encapsulating their vision. Combining elements of bids and asks on the exchange with binary aspects of their name (Binance = Binary Finance), the team experimented with various concepts before landing on the perfect design.

Ultimately, they crafted a logo featuring two overlapping squares, skillfully constructed on a 7x5 grid. Interestingly, the internal white space is not equal in width to the solid sections. In the finalized design, one 7x7 square can be rotated to fit perfectly within the white space, adding a unique geometric touch. This attention to detail and creative approach contributed to the iconic Binance logo that has gained global recognition over time.

