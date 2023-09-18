Binance Futures has announced upcoming changes to the trading fees for all COIN-M futures contracts in a bid to reduce costs for users and enhance platform liquidity. The alterations are scheduled to take effect from September 26, 2023, at 04:00 UTC.

The new fee structure has been designed in various tiers in accordance with the VIP Level of the users. Maker and Taker fees have experienced alterations across all VIP Levels, from Regular to VIP 9.

For Regular users, the new Maker and Taker fees are set at 0.020% and 0.040%, respectively, from the current 0.010% and 0.050%.

VIP 1 level sees a change in Maker fees from 0.008% to 0.016%, while Taker fees maintain at 0.040%.

At VIP 2, the new Maker fees are set at 0.014%, down from 0.005%, and Taker fees are reduced from 0.040% to 0.035%.

As we progress to higher VIP Levels, further reductions in fees are observed. At VIP 9, the new Maker fees will be nullified (0.000%) from the current -0.009%, and the Taker fees will be reduced from 0.024% to 0.017%.

