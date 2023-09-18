In light of upcoming changes to the trading fees of Coin-M futures contracts, Binance has decided to revise the Coin-Margined Futures Liquidity Provider Program. Effective from September 26, 2023, at 04:00 UTC, new maker fees will be applied to Coin-M futures contracts for users who qualify for this program.

The new fee structure is divided into four tiers based on the Weekly Coin-M Futures Maker Volume Percentage, the Weekly Coin-M Futures Maker Volume Percentage excluding BTC and ETH pairs, and Quoting Ranking.

In the Regular Tier, users who make less than 0.8% weekly on Coin-M Futures Volume Percentage and less than 0.4% excluding BTC and ETH pairs, and have a quoting ranking below the top 75%, will pay standard maker and taker fees based on their VIP level.

The 1st Tier requires a weekly volume of at least 0.8%, or at least 0.4% for non-BTC and ETH pairs, or a quoting ranking between the top 50-75% (excluding top 50%). These users will receive a maker fee of -0.005%.

In the 2nd Tier, users must achieve a weekly volume of at least 1.0%, or at least 0.5% excluding BTC and ETH pairs, or come in the top 25-50% (excluding the top 25%) for quoting ranking. These users will receive a maker fee of -0.008%.

Finally, in the 3rd Tier, users must make at least 1.5% a week on Coin-M Futures Volume Percentage or at least 0.75% excluding BTC and ETH pairs, or be in the top 25% for quoting ranking.