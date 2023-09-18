Binance has announced a scheduled system upgrade for selected Binance Earn products taking place from September 20, 2023, 06:00 (UTC) to September 20, 2023, 09:00 (UTC). This upgrade will improve overall system performance and stability.

During the upgrade, functions including Liquid Swap services, subscriptions, and redemptions for DeFi Staking, Simple Earn products, BNB Vault, Auto-Invest, Dual Investment, and ETH Staking will be impacted. Users may also experience intermittent disruptions on wrapping and unwrapping functions for ETH Staking.

