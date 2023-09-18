Odaily reported that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, a total of 231,000 TRB were transferred to Binance from nine different addresses in the past 24 hours. Of these addresses, six experienced a slight loss, while the other two witnessed significant profits. The motivation behind these transfers remains unclear, but such activity may have implications for the TRB market or individual holders.
231,000 TRB Transferred to Binance by 9 Addresses in the Last 24 Hours
2023-09-18 04:50
