According to Spot On Chain monitoring, a large cryptocurrency holder (whale) has transferred 27,116 COMP, valued at approximately $1.1 million, to Binance. This significant transaction highlights the ongoing activity and trading of large-scale cryptocurrency holders within the market.
Whale Transfers 27,116 COMP Worth $1.1 Million to Binance
2023-09-17 06:24
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
