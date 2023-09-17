According to Odaily: Based on data monitoring by The Data Nerd shows that the Storj team has deposited a total of 6.25 million STORJ tokens (worth approximately $2.14 million) to Binance through GSR Markets within the past seven days. This contrasts with their last deposit three months ago, when the STORJ price quickly fell by 78% (from $0.51 to $0.28).

On this occasion, the price of STORJ has increased by 34% to $0.38 per token. The variance in the token's price trajectory could be tied to a range of factors, such as market conditions, project updates, or investor sentiments influencing STORJ's valuation.

