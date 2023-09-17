According to Dune data, Crypto KOL Chris Burniske shared on the X platform that the average daily number of Tensor traders in the Solana ecosystem's NFT market has matched the total number of traders in all Ethereum NFT markets combined. Burniske further noted that many people are overlooking the potential of Solana as an NFT platform.
Solana's NFT Market Gains Traction, Surpassing Ethereum's NFT Trader Numbers Daily
2023-09-17 12:15
