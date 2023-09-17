According to Odaily: The encryption lawyer Bill Morgan has emphasized the significance of Ripple Labs' ongoing legal dispute with the SEC. Morgan suggests that if Ripple did not challenge the SEC, all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin might have been automatically classified as securities.

While a July 13 ruling by Judge Torres held that XRP is not considered a security, Morgan highlighted that the regulatory outlook for its sale or use remains unclear due to the SEC's appeal plans. Until the legal case and subsequent appeals are fully resolved, Ripple and its customers cannot be sure of their safety under SEC regulation.

Morgan also observed that Ripple's Liquidity Hub supports cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT, but not XRP, as the company prioritizes serving its shareholders and customers over XRP holders. He reiterated that Ripple is not legally bound by XRP holders, in line with the court's decision that XRP is not a security.