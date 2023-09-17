According to Odaily : Glassnode data indicates that the number of non-zero BTC addresses has reached an all-time high of 49,138,848. The growing number of non-zero addresses signifies increased activity and interest in Bitcoin, reflecting the market's continued expansion and adoption.
2023-09-17 12:50
