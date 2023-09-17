According to Decrypt: Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have objected to voir dire questions proposed by Sam Bankman-Fried's defense lawyers in his upcoming criminal trial, accusing them of attempting to unfairly bias potential jurors towards their client. The prosecutors allege that the defense's questions are unnecessarily long, repetitive, and argumentative, and could take up more time during the jury selection process. They specifically objected to open-ended questions proposed by the defense about whether jurors could "completely ignore" previous coverage of the case, which they deemed unnecessarily intrusive. The prosecutors also rejected the defense's suggestion that the government may have an unfair advantage in the case due to prior press coverage, arguing that such a suggestion would prejudice jurors against the government.

Furthermore, the prosecutors argued that the defense's questions about Bankman-Fried's embrace of effective altruism and his ADHD diagnosis were thinly veiled attempts to sway jurors in the defendant's favor. They also took issue with the defense's accusations that the government had not allowed Bankman-Fried adequate access to the internet to review the evidence, as well as the defense's requests for early release to prepare for the trial. The trial, scheduled to begin on October 6, will see Bankman-Fried face charges of insider trading and market manipulation during his tenure as CEO of FTX.

