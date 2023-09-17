According to Odaily: The Optimism bridge's Total Value Locked (TVL) has exceeded 600,000 ETH, amounting to roughly $990 million at current prices. At the time of this report, it stands at 602,592 ETH, with the number of bridged user addresses reaching 331,235.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Optimism Bridge TVL Surpasses 600,000 ETH, Highlighting Layer 2 Adoption
2023-09-17 11:10
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top