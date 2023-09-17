According to DL NEws: North Korean hackers from the Lazarus Group have stolen at least $3.4 billion in cryptocurrency since 2007, partly through the use of LinkedIn and social engineering tactics. Calculated by DL News, this sum includes the $100 million Harmony Horizon bridge hack in 2022, the $35 million Atomic Wallet heist in 2023, and the 2017 WannaCry ransomware attack. The Lazarus Group's boldness has served as a significant source of revenue for the North Korean regime.

LinkedIn has been used as a platform by the group to prey on victims through job ads, social engineering, and phishing attacks. In one such instance, known as Operation In(ter)ception in 2019, Lazarus targeted European and Middle Eastern military and aerospace companies. Employees were tricked with job ads on LinkedIn, and the company's network was then compromised through malware delivered by a seemingly innocuous PDF download.

Lazarus has also conducted campaigns using fake job offers to engineers, technical attacks like Distributed Denial-of-Service, and brute force tactics. The group, which has been known for exploiting vulnerabilities and deploying malware, was sanctioned by the US Department of the Treasury in 2019 for its confirmed links to North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau and its role in funding the country's nuclear weapons program.

