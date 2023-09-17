According to Odaily: NFT project Cool Cats has announced it will be the first NFT brand to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a landmark achievement for the NFT industry. The parade, which is set to take place on November 23 in New York City, will feature Cool Cats in real-time. Additionally, Cool Cats plans to release limited edition products, including physical collectibles and plush toys, in 11 Macy's department stores and on its retail website.