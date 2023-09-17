According to Odaily: NFT project Cool Cats has announced it will be the first NFT brand to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a landmark achievement for the NFT industry. The parade, which is set to take place on November 23 in New York City, will feature Cool Cats in real-time. Additionally, Cool Cats plans to release limited edition products, including physical collectibles and plush toys, in 11 Macy's department stores and on its retail website.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
NFT Brand Cool Cats to Make Landmark Appearance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
2023-09-17 12:08
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top