According to Dune data provided by Odaily Planet Daily, 45,001 ETH have been transferred to the Linea mainnet through bridging. The number of transactions has reached 372,332, and the number of interactive addresses stands at 254,795.
Linea Mainnet Bridges Over 45,000 ETH, Demonstrating Increasing Adoption
2023-09-17 10:55
