According to Odaily: The KOYÉ game server fell victim to a hacking incident at 3:56 a.m. on September 16 (UTC), which led to the theft and unauthorized sale of $GSO tokens. In response, the KOYÉ team completed a snapshot of the on-chain wallet $GSO assets before the attack at 13:00 on the same day and reissued and airdropped a new token, $KGSO.

Following the incident, KOYÉ temporarily suspended the game server and the reopening time is yet to be determined. KOYÉ also urges all users to halt trading and purchasing of the old token $GSO to prevent potential asset losses.

Koyé Fishing is the first blockchain game developed by SBG, a casual game development branch of renowned game developer Reach Interactive.

