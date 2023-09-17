According to data from Odaily chain, Huang Licheng has purchased three Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs in the past two days, with a total value of 280 ETH. The purchases include BAYC #5569, which was bought through Blur for 120 ETH, equivalent to approximately US$196,000. In addition, Huang Licheng also purchased BAYC #4101 and #4118 yesterday, for 110 ETH and 50 ETH respectively.

Blur data indicates that the floor price of BAYC is currently reported at 24.59 ETH, which represents a 2.04% increase in the last 24 hours. Bored Ape Yacht Club has become a popular NFT collection, with each BAYC NFT representing a unique cartoon-style image of a bored ape with different accessories.