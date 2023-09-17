According to Odaily: Hedera has announced the correction of a fee payment misconfiguration that occurred during the launch of the V39 mainnet on July 11, as reported by Odaily. Prior to the correction, all network fees were incorrectly assigned to operations (account 0.0.98) from July 11 to September 15. With the updated configuration, 90% of network fees are now allocated to operations, while the remaining 10% are designated for staking rewards (account 0.0.800).

On September 15, Hedera implemented an update to rectify this issue, ensuring that the 10% transaction fee is now accurately distributed to account 0.0.800. During the misconfiguration period, approximately 1.5 million HBAR were wrongly allocated to the operations account (0.0.98).

Hedera's primary aim for its staking system is to guarantee the long-term security of the mainnet as nodes operate in a permissionless environment. As a result, the Hedera Governance Committee does not directly fund the staking reward account, although other entities have recently contributed 60 million HBAR to the account.

