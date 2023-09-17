According to Cointelegraph: Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has reinstated its customer claims portal with enhanced security protocols after being temporarily suspended due to a cyberattack. Claimants can now resume submitting claims for assets held on the exchange before it declared insolvency. In a September 16 statement on X (formerly Twitter), FTX confirmed that no passwords or funds were affected during the cyber breach involving its appointed bankruptcy claims agent, Kroll, which exposed non-sensitive data for certain claimants.

Account holders of the now-defunct crypto exchange, including those with FTX, FTX US, Blockfolio, FTX EU, FTX Japan, and Liquid, can proceed with the claims process for their digital assets held before FTX's bankruptcy declaration in November 2022. According to a Cointelegraph report on September 11, nearly 36,075 customer claims, worth $16 billion, have been filed against FTX and FTX US, with 10% already agreed upon. An additional 2,300 non-customer claims, worth $65 billion, have been filed against the company, featuring claims from Genesis, Celsius, and Voyager.

Following the initial discovery of the cybersecurity attack against Kroll, FTX had temporarily suspended accounts for affected users who had accessed its claims portal on August 27. However, they could still submit proof-of-claim through Kroll's online customer form and by mail. The customer claims portal, launched on July 11, went offline after just one hour due to unknown reasons. In related news, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has recently approved the sale of FTX's digital assets, with a ruling from Judge John Dorsey allowing sales via an investment adviser, in strict weekly batches starting at $50 million and increasing to $100 million in subsequent weeks.

