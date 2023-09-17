According to Odaily: Ethereum client Prysm has issued a warning on the X platform regarding the Geth V1.13.0 update. Prysm advises against updating Geth to version V1.13.0 for now due to a bug that affects the client's block production process. Although most clients do not require the use of mev-boost for local block generation, Prysm always verifies against local blocks and plans to release more updates later.

In response to the situation, Geth maintainer Péter Szilágyi confirmed that the bug has been fixed on the master. Previously, on September 12, Go Ethereum had released the Ethereum client Geth V1.13, which introduced a new database model for storing Ethereum state. This new model is faster than its predecessor and also implements appropriate pruning.

