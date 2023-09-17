According to Odaily: Ethereum Go language client Go Ethereum has released version V1.13.1 of the Ethereum client Geth as a hotfix, according to Odaily. This new version addresses a range of issues present in the V1.13.0 release, including resolving the problems related to active fork detection on the engine API, which caused signers to create invalid blocks (#28135). Other issues resolved in the hotfix version include fixing database corruption triggered by the abnormal restart of snapshot synchronization in the path scheme (#28124, #28126), repairing the 'geth db inspect' command to run against older hash scheme databases (#28108), and correcting the valid gas price calculation regression on the RPC API (#28130).

Geth V1.13.1 also introduces support for configuring the client through environment variables. Earlier, Ethereum client Prysm requested users to avoid updating Geth to version V1.13.0 due to a bug interfering with Prysm's block production. The hotfix will likely mitigate these concerns and ensure the proper functioning of the Ethereum network.