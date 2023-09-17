According to Odaily: DefiLlama, a DeFi tracking platform, has revealed on the X platform that the total value of cryptocurrency thefts has reached $7 billion. A significant portion of the stolen funds stems from the DeFi sector, with $5.53 billion in losses reported. Meanwhile, bridge projects experienced a total of $2.66 billion in stolen value.
2023-09-17 13:09
