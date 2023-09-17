According to Cointelegraph: Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols experienced a 15.5% decline in exchange volume in August, according to an analysis by VanEck, a global investment manager. The exchange volume declined to $52.8 billion in August, a decline from previous month levels. The market researcher pointed out that this represented an underperformance against Bitcoin and Ethereum, which

fell by 5.88% and 6.18% for the month, respectively.

Decentralized exchange volume in August. Source: VanEck/DefiLlama

The MarketVector Decentralized Finance Leaders Index (MVDFLE) by VanEck was used to track the performance of the largest and most liquid tokens on DeFi protocols, such as Uniswap, Lido DAO, Maker, Aave, THORChain and Curve DAO (CRV). The report indicates that the decline in economic activity was exacerbated by a negative performance from UNI tokens, which decreased by 33.5% in August. This was caused by investors selling the tokens in order to capture gains from the preceding month.

DeFi tokens had unfavorable performance in August, however, the report highlights a number of positive developments in the ecosystem, including the dismissal of a class-action lawsuit against Uniswap Labs and stablecoin growth by Maker and Curve. Recovering from a late July exploit, Curve Finance’s stablecoin crvUSD contributed a significant portion of revenue for the platform, reaching an all-time high of $114 million borrowed in August. However, the governance token for Curve Finance has not shown promising signs of recovery since the exploit as its value declined by 24% in August.