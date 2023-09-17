According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin settled around $26,500, displaying a calm weekend as the market anticipates the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting amidst an inflation rise. A recent peak of $26,880, the highest level for September so far, gave way to more stable conditions for the leading cryptocurrency. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView demonstrated a steady BTC price performance over the weekend, as a cluster of bid liquidity supported the market, according to popular trader and analyst Credible Crypto.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Analysts, including Crypto Tony and Skew, shared potential scenarios for Bitcoin's price movement, with $26,000 continuing to hold as support. Crypto Tony predicted a possible dip to $26,100 and a subsequent bounce or a $26,600 high reclamation for a long trigger. Meanwhile, Skew focused on short-term trends among traders, revealing that spot entities were selling into bounces. Both scenarios present opportunities for potential growth in the coming weeks.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/X

The FOMC meeting scheduled for September 20th will address benchmark interest rates, which are overwhelmingly expected to remain unchanged, with a surprise scenario at a mere 2% probability according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Although Bitcoin's reactions to macro data prints have recently become more tempered, some analysts, such as Crypto Santa, expect that BTC will likely continue to trade within the $25,000 - $27,000 range in the short term, regardless of the outcome of the meeting.

Fed target rate probabilities chart. Source: CME Group



