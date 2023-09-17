The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,416 and $26,622 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,545, up by 0.05%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FRONT, PROS, and BURGER, up by 38%, 16%, and 12%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1631.75 (-0.21%)

  • BNB: $215 (+0.51%)

  • XRP: $0.4963 (-0.86%)

  • DOGE: $0.06214 (-0.34%)

  • ADA: $0.2495 (-0.44%)

  • SOL: $18.98 (-0.73%)

  • TRX: $0.08349 (-0.20%)

  • DOT: $4.138 (-1.10%)

  • MATIC: $0.523 (-0.65%)

  • LTC: $64.11 (-1.81%)

Top gainers on Binance: