The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,416 and $26,622 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,545, up by 0.05%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FRONT, PROS, and BURGER, up by 38%, 16%, and 12%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: