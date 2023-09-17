Binance Charity has implemented a dual approach for disaster relief, providing essentials and direct access to funds through crypto-based donations. The organization acknowledges that both types of aid are crucial, but offers that direct financial aid offers users another layer of empowerment by providing them with agency to prioritize their needs.

Crypto-based donations offer unique benefits, including speed, transparency, and accessibility, which make them an efficient vehicle for charitable giving. Transaction times with cryptocurrencies can be almost instantaneous, which is invaluable in crisis situations, while every transaction is recorded on the blockchain, making it easy to track. Additionally, cryptocurrencies can be converted to most local currencies globally. Binance Charity is open to feedback and believes cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology will significantly impact humanitarian efforts in the future.