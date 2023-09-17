According to Odaily: Yat Siu, the co-creator of Animoca Brands, has proposed an AIP-297 (ApeCoin Improvement Proposal) that aims to build a community-controlled NFT vault. Siu proposed creating a "Sister DAO," which would be responsible for managing the NFT vault within the ApeCoin DAO ecosystem. The NFT vault will promote cross-community collaboration and demonstrate support for different NFT communities.

The AIP-297 suggests that ApeCoin DAO should allocate 750,000 APE (roughly $825,000) to the vault as an initial budget to purchase major NFT collections. These collections include Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC), Mocaverse Mocas, Cool Cats, World of Women NFT, Pudgy Penguins, Kodas, Otherdeeds, and The Sandbox virtual land.

The AIP-297 has initiated a voting process, and the current support rate has reached 73.87% as of September 21. If the proposal is successful, it will further develop the ApeCoin DAO ecosystem.