According to Decrypt: Ethereum Layer 2 network Optimism has announced plans to directly distribute unclaimed funds from its first airdrop to remaining eligible addresses. The initial airdrop, which began on June 1, 2022, distributed approximately 166 million of the nearly 215 million reserved tokens to claimed addresses.

Around a quarter of eligible addresses did not claim the airdrop, and these will now receive direct distributions from Optimism. To date, Optimism has committed 19% of its initial token supply to airdrops, with 13.73% remaining after two airdrops. The platform has not yet announced plans for a third airdrop. Optimism currently ranks as the second-largest L2 on Ethereum in terms of total value locked.