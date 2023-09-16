According to Blockworks: MobileCoin has appointed Sara Drakeley as CEO, who plans to prioritize cross-border payments and make sending money as easy as sending Signal messages. The company, known for its partnership with encrypted messaging app Signal, wants to enable global communities to securely control their assets, leading to greater economic development and stability.

Drakeley believes that stablecoins are essential for global payment infrastructure, reflecting the growing appetite for such assets. MobileCoin partnered with Reserve in October last year to launch its own stablecoin, Electronic Dollars (eUSD), backed by a fully collateralized basket of stablecoins.

The company also plans to expand into Latin America and Africa, providing innovative solutions that cater to these markets' unique needs and challenges.

