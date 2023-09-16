According to Cointelegraph: Billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has confirmed that he lost nearly $900,000 worth of cryptocurrency to a hot wallet hack. Independent blockchain investigator Wazz first detected suspicious activity on one of Cuban's wallets on September 15th. Within a 10-minute window, several batches of assets, including USD Coin, Tether, and Lido Staked Ether, were withdrawn from the wallet. Cuban admitted to using MetaMask for the first time in months on the same day.

Speculations around the security breach's origin point toward Cuban potentially signing a malicious transaction or having his private key compromised. Cuban has since transferred all remaining assets to Coinbase Custody. This incident marks the second time Cuban has suffered a loss in the crypto market, the first being a "rug pull" in June 2021 after the algorithmic stablecoin project Iron Finance collapsed.

