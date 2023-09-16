According to Cointelegraph: Magic Eden, an NFT marketplace, has announced it will integrate Solana's compressed NFTs (cNFTs) to provide a more cost-efficient and scalable alternative for owning digital collectibles. CNFTs, which store their data off-chain due to compression, are ideal for mass-produced collections in industries such as gaming, music, events, and the metaverse. By lowering the costs associated with NFT production, Magic Eden hopes to encourage adoption and create an easy entry point for new collectors. Solana's state compression feature enables up to 1 million NFTs to be minted for just around $110, significantly lowering minting costs compared to Ethereum-based NFTs.