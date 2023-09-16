According to Blockworks: Justin Sun, billionaire trader and HTX board member, has minted over $815 million of the little-used stablecoin TUSD, drawing attention as the funds entered circulation in less than 15 minutes. The funds were then sent to an unlabeled contract called "minterproxy," which later burned the tokens. The TUSD burns coincided with mints of stUSDT, a staked USDT product yielding 4.2%. Sun then deposited the stUSDT into the Tron-based lending platform JustLend. JustLend's total value locked (TVL) increased by 17% to $4.63 billion after the deposits. Sun said that the transactions were related to his personal fund and not Huobi's business.

