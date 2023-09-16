According to Blockworks: Japan is reportedly planning to enable startups to raise funds from venture capital firms through the sale of digital assets, marking a potentially significant shift in the country's typically conservative investment landscape. The Japanese government is expected to submit the plan to parliament as early as next year, according to Nikkei.

Currently, venture capital investment in Japan is largely limited to conventional assets. The new rule would broaden investment options for firms seeking to fund emerging crypto startups, incorporating digital assets alongside stock options and securities.

The move supports Japan's pledge to promote investment in startups and other sectors, as average funding size in the country has increased from $65 million in 2022 to $321 million, a jump of more than 390% year over year. The country has recently tightened its regulatory framework around the crypto sector, including new anti-money-laundering rules and a legal framework for stablecoins.