According to Cointelegraph: Gemini Trust's legal team has accused Digital Currency Group (DCG) of misleading Genesis Global creditors in a Sept. 15 filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. The lawyers criticized DCG's recovery plan, which suggested a 70-90% recovery for unsecured creditors and a 95-110% recovery for Gemini Earn users, as "contrived, misleading, and inaccurate assertions." They maintained that the company sought to bait Gemini lenders into accepting a deal that would force them to accept less than they were owed.

Gemini Trust filed a lawsuit against DCG and CEO Barry Silbert in June, alleging fraud in connection with the Gemini Earn program financed in part by Genesis. With the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also filing a civil suit against Gemini and Genesis over the Earn program, the legal battle adds further complications to the ongoing issues between the two companies.



