According to Cointelegraph: Crypto mining firm Core Scientific and lending company Celsius Network have agreed to a settlement to resolve their ongoing legal battle. Core Scientific will sell a Bitcoin mining data center, valued at $45 million, to Celsius for $14 million in cash. The Texas-based data center is nonoperational but capable of supplying 215 megawatts to BTC rigs. The settlement between the two companies is pending court approval and is separate from the criminal charges against former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and former Chief Revenue Officer Roni Cohen-Pavon.

