The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 1.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,224 and $26,888 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,532, down by -0.21%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HIFI, WLD, and STMX, up by 67%, 33%, and 26%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1635.15 (+0.49%)
BNB: $213.8 (+0.47%)
XRP: $0.5005 (+0.70%)
ADA: $0.2506 (-0.20%)
DOGE: $0.06234 (+0.71%)
SOL: $19.12 (+0.05%)
TRX: $0.08367 (+0.04%)
DOT: $4.184 (+2.65%)
MATIC: $0.5264 (+0.77%)
LTC: $65.29 (+3.14%)
Top gainers on Binance: