The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 1.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,224 and $26,888 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,532, down by -0.21%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HIFI, WLD, and STMX, up by 67%, 33%, and 26%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: