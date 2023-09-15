Date: September 15, 2023

opBNB is Now Live!

opBNB is Live: Great news—opBNB has officially launched on the mainnet! Built on the OP Stack, this layer-2 solution offers cheaper gas fees, making blockchain tech more affordable and accessible for everyone.

Traditional Finance is Embracing Crypto

Franklin Templeton Eyes Bitcoin ETF: This well-known asset manager has filed for a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). They're joining industry leaders like Blackrock and Fidelity in the quest to make Bitcoin more accessible to mainstream investors.

Deutsche Bank Partners with Taurus: The established bank is making its entry into the digital asset space. They've teamed up with Taurus to create a secure and user-friendly platform for crypto trading and storage.

Swift Experiments with Digital Currencies: The financial messaging network you probably know from international money transfers is collaborating with big names like the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the National Bank of Kazakhstan. They're exploring how to integrate digital currencies with traditional finance.

More On Layer Solutions (L1/L2)

Polygon 2.0 on the Horizon: Developers have released three proposals for the next big Polygon upgrade. Keep an eye out for more news on Polygon 2.0 and the POL token.

Manta Network's New Layer-2: Called Manta Pacific, this new zk-proof layer-2 network aims to cut down gas fees for both developers and regular users.

What’s New in DeFi

SushiSwap Expands: This decentralized exchange is now offering its services on the Aptos network.

Stablecoins

Mountain Protocol's New Yield-Bearing Stablecoin, USDM: This stablecoin isn’t just stable; it's also rewarding! Fully backed by U.S. Treasuries, it offers daily rewards through rebasing.

Other Noteworthy Updates

Security Alert: Be cautious, Vitalik Buterin's X account was hacked due to a SIM-swap attack. Victims lost over US$691K after clicking on a malicious link posted by scammers. Always think twice before clicking on links!

PayPal's New Feature : U.S. users can now convert crypto to USD directly into their PayPal balances.

Telegram Adds Wallet : The messaging giant has integrated a TON-based wallet, extending its crypto features to its 800 million users.

Fireblocks' Wallet-as-a-Service : Aimed at corporates, this new non-custodial wallet service gives complete control to the end-user.

Sony's Blockchain Venture : Sony Network Communications and Startale Labs are joining hands to launch a blockchain.

Circle and Grab Team Up in Singapore: They're piloting new Web3 customer experiences through Circle’s Web3 Services platform in the Grab app.

🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications

Check out our latest publications:

Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports and the Binance Legal website for latest updates and consultation responses.

For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch.

Have a minute? Please share with us any feedback you may have via this form.

That’s a wrap!

Binance Research

Read more https://research.binance.com/en/analysis

About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.

General Disclosure: This material is prepared by Binance Research and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, cryptocurrencies or to adopt any investment strategy. The use of terminology and the views expressed are intended to promote understanding and the responsible development of the sector and should not be interpreted as definitive legal views or those of Binance. The opinions expressed are as of the date shown above and are the opinions of the writer, they may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by Binance Research to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by Binance. This material may contain ’forward looking’ information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. This material is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell in any securities, cryptocurrencies or any investment strategy nor shall any securities or cryptocurrency be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Investment involves risks.





