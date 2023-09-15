According to Cointelegraph: Remitano, a popular peer-to-peer crypto exchange and payment processor, experienced suspicious transactions on Sept. 14, losing about $2.7 million worth of crypto from a single account. Whilst some experts suspect a possible hack, the exchange is yet to comment on the incident. The drained assets include $1.4 million in Tether, $208,000 in USD Coin, and 104,000 Ankr tokens. However, blockchain analytics firm Cyvers identified the attack and alerted the crypto community.

Following the transactions, Tether froze one of the suspected hacker's addresses, preventing them from cashing out USDT, and saving $1.4 million worth of customer crypto. The incident is one among a rash of crypto exchange hacks in 2023 that resulted in lost private keys and stolen funds, with the group responsible, the Lazarus Group, allegedly linked to the North Korean government. The group reportedly stole $41 million from Stake's gambling site in early September and drained CoinEx's crypto reserves by $27 million on Sept. 12.



