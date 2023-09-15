According to Cointelegraph:Despite an 80% drop in cryptocurrency theft by North Korea-linked hackers in 2023, blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis urges caution, stating that it may not necessarily indicate improved security or reduced criminal activity. With a total of $340.4 million worth of cryptocurrency stolen as of Sept. 14, the year's figures follow a record high of $1.65 billion in 2022. Recently, North Korea's Lazarus Group has been linked to two major hacks, accounting for about 30% of all crypto funds stolen this year.

Cryptocurrency funds stolen by North Korean-backed groups between 2016-2023. Source: Chainalysis

Chainalysis reveals that North Korean hackers are increasingly relying on Russian-based exchanges and US-sanctioned cryptocurrency mixers for laundering illicit funds. The United Nations is working at an international level to curb the country's cybercrime tactics, suspecting that they use stolen funds to finance their nuclear missile program. Chainalysis hopes that enhanced smart contract audits will make it more difficult for hackers to continue their activities.