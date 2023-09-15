According to Cointelegraph: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the expansion of his metaverse, Horizon Worlds, from virtual reality headsets to smartphones and computers. Beginning with the Super Rumble experience, a limited number of users can access the 3D virtual world on the web or through the Meta Quest app on Android, with an iOS rollout expected in the following weeks. The company plans to gradually increase the number of participants in early access over time. Meta aims to make the metaverse available to everyone, regardless of the device they use. The announcement also revealed that Meta avatars have received an update that includes virtual legs, an enhancement promised during Connect 2022.

