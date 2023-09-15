According to Cointelegraph: The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Inclusion held a hearing on the "digital dollar dilemma" on Sept. 14, where most of the five expert witnesses spoke against the creation of a US central bank digital currency (CBDC). While partisan divisions cast doubt over support for a US CBDC, the subcommittee listened to testimonies from industry leaders, including Digital Asset CEO Yuval Rooz, who urged that any digital dollar should respect privacy rights and leverage existing private sector technologies.

Witness Paige Paridon from the Bank Policy Institute warned that a CBDC could undermine the US commercial banking system and restrict credit availability within the economy. Other witnesses, including Raúl Carrillo of Columbia University, expressed concerns about financial surveillance and the concentration of responsibilities in the Federal Reserve. Carrillo endorsed alternative digital dollar pilot programs and policies to focus on building a secure and accessible financial system for all.



