During a virtual fireside chat at the Token49 Conference, hosted by Balaji Srinivasan, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) discussed the potential for widespread cryptocurrency adoption. In response to a question about when the industry will reach 100 million users, CZ highlighted the significance of fiat on-ramps, tighter regulations, and the increasing interest from traditional banks. He noted that, though 100% adoption isn't necessary, crossing the 10% threshold is vital for triggering exponential growth. This milestone, he claimed, is within reach, as the current adoption rate is close to 5%.