During a virtual fireside chat at the Token49 Conference, hosted by Balaji Srinivasan, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) discussed the potential for widespread cryptocurrency adoption. In response to a question about when the industry will reach 100 million users, CZ highlighted the significance of fiat on-ramps, tighter regulations, and the increasing interest from traditional banks. He noted that, though 100% adoption isn't necessary, crossing the 10% threshold is vital for triggering exponential growth. This milestone, he claimed, is within reach, as the current adoption rate is close to 5%.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
CZ: Crypto Does Not Need 100% Adoption, Even The Internet is Not at 100% Adoption, But We Are Getting Closer
2023-09-15 12:48
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top