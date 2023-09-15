According to Cointelegraph: The crypto markets experienced significant setbacks in August, with derivatives experiencing one of the most significant liquidation events in cryptocurrency history, erasing 7.3% of Bitcoin's and 6.9% of Ether's value. The downturn led to more than $1 billion lost when Bitcoin's price dropped to $26,000. VC investments in crypto also decreased 42.7% in August compared to July, bringing in only $401.9 million across 77 deals. Nevertheless, infrastructure projects attracted 18 individual deals, bringing investment of $107 million, followed by centralized finance (CeFi), with $100 million over three deals.

According to Tim Draper, investors seeking quality projects to hold until the bull market returns should invest during downtime when prices are low. Though the expiry of $1.9 billion in monthly Bitcoin options on August 25 did not significantly alter Bitcoin's price, it sparked market speculation. Meanwhile, the SEC's loss in a court case against Grayscale paved the way for a spot Bitcoin ETF in the future, causing an initial price bump to $28,000 that subsequently retracted to the $26,000 range, which is showing signs of market support.